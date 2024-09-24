Russian strategic bombers go on mission near Alaska

Russia sends strategic Tupolev bomber aircraft for mission near Alaska

Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a scheduled flight near the coast of Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marina Lystseva is licensed under GFDL 1.2

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, near the western coast of Alaska," the department said.

The flight lasted for more than 11 hours. Sukhoi Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter aircraft escorted the bombers.

Aircraft of Russia's long-range aviation regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, as well as over the Pacific Ocean. They carry out their tasks in strict accordance with international rules of the use of airspace, the ministry said.

Details

The Tupolev Tu-95 (NATO reporting name: "Bear") is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First flown in 1952, the Tu-95 entered service with the Long-Range Aviation of the Soviet Air Forces in 1956 and was first used in combat in 2015. It is expected to serve the Russian Aerospace Forces until at least 2040. A development of the bomber for maritime patrol is designated the Tu-142, while a passenger airliner derivative was called the Tu-114.

