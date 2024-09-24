World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian strategic bombers go on mission near Alaska

Russia sends strategic Tupolev bomber aircraft for mission near Alaska
World

Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a scheduled flight near the coast of Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reports.

Russia sends strategic Tupolev bomber aircraft for mission near Alaska
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marina Lystseva is licensed under GFDL 1.2

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, near the western coast of Alaska," the department said.

The flight lasted for more than 11 hours. Sukhoi Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter aircraft escorted the bombers.

Aircraft of Russia's long-range aviation regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, as well as over the Pacific Ocean. They carry out their tasks in strict accordance with international rules of the use of airspace, the ministry said.

Details

The Tupolev Tu-95 (NATO reporting name: "Bear") is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First flown in 1952, the Tu-95 entered service with the Long-Range Aviation of the Soviet Air Forces in 1956 and was first used in combat in 2015. It is expected to serve the Russian Aerospace Forces until at least 2040. A development of the bomber for maritime patrol is designated the Tu-142, while a passenger airliner derivative was called the Tu-114.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Tu-95 launches missiles
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Western media report explosion of Putin's super missile on Plesetsk cosmodrome

Western media reported an incident that allegedly occurred at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region of Russia, where the Sarmat missile was being tested

Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
US admits Russia has best fighter aircraft
Four children die after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters take up to 120 civilians captive in Sudzha
Evolving landscape of LNG trade: Opportunities and challenges for Russia and India Hriday Sarma Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Israel bombs Hezbollah facilities that took 20 years to build
LNG Trade: The Future Cornerstone of the Russia-India Partnership
LNG Trade: The Future Cornerstone of the Russia-India Partnership
Last materials
Tagesspiegel: Germany makes decision on Ukraine's strikes on Russia
Evolving landscape of LNG trade: Opportunities and challenges for Russia and India
Israel urges Lebanese to evacuate, over 270 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
Parents lose all of their four children after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters hold up to 120 civilians including 15 children captive in Sudzha
Washington and London will secretly let Ukraine strike deep into Russia
Israel strikes Beirut killing Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Akil
Americans restore airbase from which they bombed Japan
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.