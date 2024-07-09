Modi and Putin agree to dismiss all Indians serving in the Russian Army

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to dismiss Indians serving in the Russian army as New Delhi works to return its citizens from the conflict zone in Ukraine, NDTV reports citing its sources.

"The Indians serving in the Russian army and participating in hostilities in Ukraine will be dismissed and returned home,” the TV channel said.

It was also reported that it was President Putin who made the decision to dismiss the Indian servicemen. Noteworthy, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to release any comments in relation to the above agreement between Putin and Modi.

According to the TV channel, almost two dozen Indian citizens found themselves in the combat zone after being recruited by agents who promised them well-paid jobs. According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, 30 to 40 Indians may serve in the Russian army, 10 of whom have already returned home.

Putin treats Modi to berries and oriental sweets

The head of the Indian government, Narendra Modi, arrived in Moscow on July 8 on an official visit.

On the evening of the same day, Mr. Modi talked with the Russian president in a “homey environment” over a cup of tea. Putin treated Modi to berries, dried fruits and oriental sweets. During the conversation, the head of Russia congratulated the guest on his reappointment to the post, and also noted Modi’s successes as the leader of the country.

The same day, Putin took Modi for a ride in an electric car.

In turn, the Indian Prime Minister thanked Putin for the invitation to his residence in Novo-Ogarevo, as well as for the “warm words and interesting program.”

"It's very nice to visit a friend's house. It's great pleasure that you invited me to your home," Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin.

On July 9, Putin and Modi are to hold talks in narrow and expanded formats.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Russia and India. This is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, when he came to Vladivostok to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. The politician last visited Moscow in 2015.

Narendra Modi (full name Narendra Damodardas Modi) is an Indian politician who serves as Prime Minister of India since May 26, 2014.

In early June, Modi's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won the parliamentary elections.

The politician's party won 240 seats out of 543 in the lower house, which was its worst result in recent years.