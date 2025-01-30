Priest Calvin Robinson mimics Musk's pro-Nazi salute to get booted from Church

The Anglican Catholic Church has revoked the license from priest Calvin Robinson after he made a gesture during a speech at a Washington summit that "many interpreted as a pro-Nazi salute."

Robinson stated that he received "hundreds of unpleasant calls" and messages from "very bitter, angry, and malicious leftists." He defended himself on social media by saying:

"I am not a Nazi, but I forgive you for your ignorance."

The joke at the end [of the speech] was a mockery of hysterical 'liberals' who called Elon Musk a Nazi simply for making it clear to the audience that his heart was with them, Robinson also noted on his social media.

The church's statement suggested that Robinson's actions "appeared to be an attempt to gain favor with certain elements of the American political right."

He had previously been warned against "online trolling" and similar behavior.

He was advised to refrain from such actions, but "it is clear that he did not comply."

The church also emphasized:

"We condemn Nazi ideology and anti-Semitism in all its forms. And we believe that those who mimic the Nazi salute, even as a joke or an attempt to troll their opponents, trivialize the horror of the Holocaust and diminish the sacrifice of those who fought against its perpetrators. Such actions are harmful, divisive, and contrary to the tenets of Christian charity."

Details

Calvin John Robinson (born 29 October 1985) is a British Continuing Anglican cleric, political commentator, writer and broadcaster. From 2024 until January 2025, he was a priest in the Anglican Catholic Church; from 2022 until his priestly ordination in 2023, he had been a deacon in the Free Church of England, a conservative Anglican realignment denomination, then until 2024 a priest in the Nordic Catholic Church, a conservative Old Catholic denomination. Previously, Robinson had worked as a computer science teacher in a secondary school and as a video games journalist. As a political commentator, he is typically characterised as conservative and right-wing, and sometimes as far-right, labels which he has rejected. Up to 2021 he was a regular contributor to The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, and Spiked, and he has written once for First Things. Robinson also featured as a commentator on talkRADIO and presented a regular show on GB News until he was dismissed from the latter in 2023. In February 2024, he moved his "Common Sense Crusade", which was formerly on GB News, to Lotus Eaters, and is a recurring host on their podcast.

