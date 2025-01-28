Ukrainian Security Service Delivers Funeral Wreath to Major General Vitaly Terekhin

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) orchestrated the delivery of a funeral wreath to Russian Major General Vitaly Terekhin, who currently commands the 150th Motorized Rifle Division in the special military operation (SMO) zone. At the initiative of the Ukrainian agency, the wreath was brought to his residence.

The general's relatives found the package and called in security services. Specialists who arrived at the scene found no explosives in the wreath.

SBU Hired Unemployed Russians for the Job

The SBU employed two Moscow couriers to deliver the funeral wreath. Ukrainian intelligence officials reportedly posted a job offer for a simple task on a social media platform. Two unemployed individuals responded to the offer.

The couriers were given the coordinates of the wreath's location and the address where it was to be delivered. They were instructed to leave the wreath and walk away. However, the SBU did not disclose the recipient's identity to the couriers. Law enforcement authorities are now searching for the couriers.

Who Is Major General Vitaly Terekhin?

Vitaly Terekhin was born on December 31, 1974, in the Perm region of Russia. Terekhin graduated in 1996 from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School named after Margelov. After graduation, he served in the 31st Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade. Terekhin is a two-time recipient of the Order of Courage and has been awarded medals such as For Bravery, Zhukov, Suvorov, and others. In May 2024, he was promoted to the rank of Major General. He currently holds the position of commander of the 150th Idritsko-Berlin Motorized Rifle Division and is actively involved in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (abbreviated as SBU or SSU) is the main internal security agency of the Ukrainian government. Its main duties include counter-intelligence activity and combating organized crime and terrorism. The Constitution of Ukraine defines the SBU as a military formation, and its staff are considered military personnel with ranks. It is subordinated directly under the authority of the president of Ukraine. The SBU also operates its own special forces unit, the Alpha Group. The SBU was created after the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine in 1991. The agency was viewed negatively by the Ukrainian public for much of its history, as it was widely regarded as corrupt and was best known for arresting and intimidating political dissidents. After the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, the SBU went through a restructuring with the transition to the new government, because of its corruption and possible infiltration by intelligence agencies of Russia.

