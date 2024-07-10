World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mummified body of American climber found in 22 years in Peru

The mummified body of an American climber who disappeared 22 years ago was found in the mountains of Peru.

Photo: unsplash.com by Alberto Restifo, PDM

Click here to see pictures of the found body. Warning: Graphic images!

William Stampfl, 59, went missing in July 2022 when an avalanche struck the group of other tourists he was climbing with. The man's body was found after the ice on Mount Huascaran melted.

Stampfl's body, clothes and documents were well preserved under the layer of ice in cold temperatures. The man was identified by his ID.

