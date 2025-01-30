Air Traffic Control Error Causes USA's Deadliest Air Crash in 15 Years

Tragic American Airlines Plane Crash: All Passengers and Crew Presumed Dead

All passengers and crew members aboard the American Airlines flight are presumed to have perished, along with three military personnel who were on board the Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter involved in the collision.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Famartin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ 2019-07-22 15 53 54 View east across Prince William Forest Park toward the Potomac River in southeastern Prince William County, Virginia from an airplane heading for Washington Dulles International Airport

Collision During Landing Approach

The pilots of the Bombardier CRJ700 requested permission to land on Runway 33 at approximately midnight local time. Air traffic controllers granted clearance, and the aircraft began its descent. Just minutes later, it reached the same altitude as the U.S. military helicopter and collided with it.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Bombardier flipped more than 90 degrees during its fall before crashing into the water.

Flights Canceled, Airport Shut Down

Following the accident, all aircraft circling the Washington airport were ordered to abort their landings and enter a holding pattern. Departures were canceled. Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which operates under the U.S. Department of Transportation, announced that the airport would remain closed until 5:00 AM on January 31.

Many bodies remain missing, and all passengers and crew members on board the Bombardier CRJ700 are presumed dead. Among the victims were figure skating coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

Donald Trump Calls It 'The Worst Night in Years'

U.S. President Donald Trump described the night as "the most horrific in recent years". He questioned why the helicopter crew failed to see the plane's lights and why air traffic controllers did not instruct the military aircraft to change course, descend, or climb to avoid a collision.

Shortly after, radio transmissions were released, revealing that the Sikorsky UH-60 crew failed to respond to warnings from air traffic controllers.

At Least 14 Figure Skaters Were on American Airlines Flight

At least 14 figure skaters were aboard the American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas. According to U.S. national team member John Maravilla, several coaches were also on board, including Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

Local media now report that the death toll has risen to 60. Preliminary reports suggest that Inna Volyanskaya, a coach for Ashburn Ice House in Virginia, may also have been on board.

Most of the Figure Skaters Were Children of Russian Immigrants

Many of the figure skaters on the flight were children of Russian emigrants who had traveled to compete in the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Below is a list of skaters who may have been on the American Airlines flight from Wichita :

Andrew Torgashev

Maxim Naumov

Alisa Efimova

Misha Mitrofanov

Katie McBeth

Daniil Parkman

Christina Carreira

Anthony Ponomarenko

Alexei Shchepetov

Annabelle Morozova

Artem Markelov

Anton Spiridonov

Danila Savelyev

Jeffrey Chen

Deadliest U.S. Plane Crash in 15 Years?

This aviation disaster in Washington could become the deadliest in the U.S. in the past 15 years.

The last major passenger plane crashes in the U.S. occurred more than a decade ago :

On January 6, 2013, an Asiana Airlines plane crashed in San Francisco, killing three people and injuring 187 others.

The last major fatal airline disaster happened on February 12, 2009, when a Colgan Air flight crashed in New York, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground.

Rescue Operations Hindered by Harsh Conditions

At least 300 personnel are involved in the ongoing search and recovery efforts at the crash site. The operation is expected to last several more hours due to severe weather conditions. The freezing waters of the Potomac River have further complicated the search.

Possible Cause: Air Traffic Control Error

A miscommunication between air traffic controllers and the military aircraft may have led to the tragedy. The Bombardier CRJ700 began its descent without transmitting a signal, while the military helicopter was flying at the same altitude, leading to the fatal collision.

Details

