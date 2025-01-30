World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Air Traffic Control Error Causes USA's Deadliest Air Crash in 15 Years

Tragic American Airlines Plane Crash: All Passengers and Crew Presumed Dead
Incidents

All passengers and crew members aboard the American Airlines flight are presumed to have perished, along with three military personnel who were on board the Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter involved in the collision.

2019-07-22 15 53 54 View east across Prince William Forest Park toward the Potomac River in southeastern Prince William County, Virginia from an airplane heading for Washington Dulles International Airport
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Famartin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
2019-07-22 15 53 54 View east across Prince William Forest Park toward the Potomac River in southeastern Prince William County, Virginia from an airplane heading for Washington Dulles International Airport

Collision During Landing Approach

The pilots of the Bombardier CRJ700 requested permission to land on Runway 33 at approximately midnight local time. Air traffic controllers granted clearance, and the aircraft began its descent. Just minutes later, it reached the same altitude as the U.S. military helicopter and collided with it.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Bombardier flipped more than 90 degrees during its fall before crashing into the water.

Flights Canceled, Airport Shut Down

Following the accident, all aircraft circling the Washington airport were ordered to abort their landings and enter a holding pattern. Departures were canceled. Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which operates under the U.S. Department of Transportation, announced that the airport would remain closed until 5:00 AM on January 31.

Many bodies remain missing, and all passengers and crew members on board the Bombardier CRJ700 are presumed dead. Among the victims were figure skating coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

Donald Trump Calls It 'The Worst Night in Years'

U.S. President Donald Trump described the night as "the most horrific in recent years". He questioned why the helicopter crew failed to see the plane's lights and why air traffic controllers did not instruct the military aircraft to change course, descend, or climb to avoid a collision.

Shortly after, radio transmissions were released, revealing that the Sikorsky UH-60 crew failed to respond to warnings from air traffic controllers.

At Least 14 Figure Skaters Were on American Airlines Flight

At least 14 figure skaters were aboard the American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas. According to U.S. national team member John Maravilla, several coaches were also on board, including Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

Local media now report that the death toll has risen to 60. Preliminary reports suggest that Inna Volyanskaya, a coach for Ashburn Ice House in Virginia, may also have been on board.

Most of the Figure Skaters Were Children of Russian Immigrants

Many of the figure skaters on the flight were children of Russian emigrants who had traveled to compete in the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Below is a list of skaters who may have been on the American Airlines flight from Wichita :

  • Andrew Torgashev
  • Maxim Naumov
  • Alisa Efimova
  • Misha Mitrofanov
  • Katie McBeth
  • Daniil Parkman
  • Christina Carreira
  • Anthony Ponomarenko
  • Alexei Shchepetov
  • Annabelle Morozova
  • Artem Markelov
  • Anton Spiridonov
  • Danila Savelyev
  • Jeffrey Chen

Deadliest U.S. Plane Crash in 15 Years?

This aviation disaster in Washington could become the deadliest in the U.S. in the past 15 years.

The last major passenger plane crashes in the U.S. occurred more than a decade ago :

  • On January 6, 2013, an Asiana Airlines plane crashed in San Francisco, killing three people and injuring 187 others.
  • The last major fatal airline disaster happened on February 12, 2009, when a Colgan Air flight crashed in New York, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground.

Rescue Operations Hindered by Harsh Conditions

At least 300 personnel are involved in the ongoing search and recovery efforts at the crash site. The operation is expected to last several more hours due to severe weather conditions. The freezing waters of the Potomac River have further complicated the search.

Possible Cause: Air Traffic Control Error

A miscommunication between air traffic controllers and the military aircraft may have led to the tragedy. The Bombardier CRJ700 began its descent without transmitting a signal, while the military helicopter was flying at the same altitude, leading to the fatal collision.

Details

The Potomac River  is a major river in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States that flows from the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. It is 405 miles (652 km) long, with a drainage area of 14,700 square miles (38,000 km2), and is the fourth-largest river along the East Coast of the United States. More than 6 million people live within its watershed. The river forms part of the borders between Maryland and Washington, D.C., on the left descending bank, and West Virginia and Virginia on the right descending bank. Except for a small portion of its headwaters in West Virginia, the North Branch Potomac River is considered part of Maryland to the low-water mark on the opposite bank. The South Branch Potomac River lies completely within the state of West Virginia except for its headwaters, which lie in Virginia. All navigable parts of the river were designated as a National Recreation Trail in 2006, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) designated an 18-square-mile (47 km2) portion of the river in Charles County, Maryland, as the Mallows Bay–Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary in 2019.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Washington DC plane crash
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Now reading
Giant messages found on LA Google Maps: 'Help', 'Trafico' Appear Near Union Pacific Rail Station
Society
Giant messages found on LA Google Maps: 'Help', 'Trafico' Appear Near Union Pacific Rail Station Видео 
Trump May Question Zelensky's Legitimacy After Putin's Remarks
World
Trump May Question Zelensky's Legitimacy After Putin's Remarks
Russian Parliament Speaker Wants Joe Biden and Antony Blinken Electrocuted
World
Russian Parliament Speaker Wants Joe Biden and Antony Blinken Electrocuted
Popular
Zelensky Loses All of US Money

The new directive from Washington will also affect economic assistance to Kyiv. The funding freeze will block Kyiv's ability to procure American-made weapons. Ukrainian government officials could soon find themselves without salaries

US Halts Military and Economic Support for Ukraine
Russian Parliament Speaker Wants Joe Biden and Antony Blinken Electrocuted
Joe Biden and Antony Blinken Should Be Electrocuted – Russian Parliament Speaker
Liang Wenfeng, the man behind DeepSeek, a nerd with weird hairstyle
Putin Pushes the West to Discuss Zelensky's Legitimacy as President
US Halts Military and Economic Support for Ukraine Andrey Mihayloff Honduras Convenes CELAC Leaders to Address US Migration Policy after Trump Pressures Colombia Lyuba Lulko 2025. What to expect? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russian schoolgirls stir up international political life with their Sigma Boy banger
Los Angeles Residents Concerned About Giant Messages Found Near Union Pacific Rail Station
Ukraine Launches US missiles to Strike World's Largest Oil Pipeline
Ukraine Launches US missiles to Strike World's Largest Oil Pipeline
Last materials
Ukraine Attempts Multiple Attacks on Russian Regions Targeting World's Largest Oil Pipeline
Russian Figure Skating Champions Killed in American Airlines Plane Crash
Russian Parliament Speaker Wants Joe Biden and Antony Blinken Electrocuted
Liang Wenfeng, the man behind DeepSeek, a nerd with weird hairstyle
US Halts Military and Economic Support for Ukraine
Sigma Boy Becomes a Musical Phenomenon and a Subject of Political Controversy
Giant messages found on LA Google Maps: 'Help', 'Trafico' Appear Near Union Pacific Rail Station
Trump May Question Zelensky's Legitimacy After Putin's Remarks
NATO Accuses Russia of Plotting to Assassinate Rheinmetall CEO
Putin: Russia Is Ready To Negotiate 'With Anyone' If Ukraine Is Willing
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.