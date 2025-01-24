World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Swarm of Ukrainian drones strike Russian regions at night

Ukraine launches over 120 drones targeting Russian regions
Incidents

In the early hours of Friday, January 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched 121 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting Russian regions.

Ukrainian UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ukrainian UAV

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the highest number of drones, 37, were intercepted by air defense forces over the Bryansk region. Another 20 were shot down over the Ryazan region, 17 over both the Kursk and Saratov regions, and 7 over the Rostov region.

The Belgorod region was also targeted, with six drones intercepted, while the Voronezh region faced an attempted attack by three drones. Additionally, two UAVs were shot down over each of the Oryol and Lipetsk regions, and one was intercepted over Crimea. In the Moscow region, six drones were destroyed, and one more was intercepted over Moscow itself.

Later reports indicated that between 6:00 and 7:00 AM, three Ukrainian drones were downed over the Leningrad region. According to regional governor Alexander Drozdenko, two drones were destroyed near the village of Oredezh, close to the Novgorod region border. No injuries were reported.

Fires Reported Following the Attack

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that despite the large-scale attack involving nearly 40 drones, no injuries or structural damage were reported.

Explosions were heard near Ryazan around midnight. One of the drone wreckages caused a private home in the city to catch fire, but no injuries were reported. Additionally, residents noted a fire near an oil refinery. The regional operations headquarters confirmed that efforts were underway to mitigate the impact of a downed UAV at a local industrial facility. Preliminary reports suggest that the AFU employed "Lyutyi" drones, which have a range of up to 1,000 kilometers. The explosive payload, a fragmentation warhead, can weigh up to 50 kilograms.

Damage to Bryansk's Silicon Plant

The Bryansk-based Kremny EL plant halted operations after six UAV strikes were reported on its premises. Parts of the production facilities and a finished goods warehouse were damaged. Critical infrastructure for special energy systems was also impacted, disrupting production processes, according to the plant's press service, TASS reports.

Kremny EL is one of Russia's largest microelectronics manufacturers that supplies products to 815 companies. The plant produces modern chips, power modules, and diodes and engages in metal and thermoplastic processing.

