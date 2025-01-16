World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Two fire trains extinguish fire at Voronezh oil depot following drone attack

Major fire starts at oil depot in Voronezh following Ukrainian drone attack
Ukrainian drones attacked the Voronezh region of Russia on January 16 overnight.

Explosion and fire
Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license
Explosion and fire

An oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia caught fire as a result of the drone attack. No one was hurt, the fire is being extinguished, Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said in a Telegram channel.

According to him, more than ten drones attacked three districts of the region.

"Most of them hit the oil depot in the Liski district of the region. There were no casualties. According to preliminary data, citizens' property was not damaged,” he wrote.

Several tanks of the oil depot caught fire. Putting out the fire was complicated by the threat of repeated attacks.

"At the moment, reinforced fire crews are fighting the fire at several tanks: dozens of units of equipment and two fire trains. Additional forces have been sent from two neighboring regions," the governor said.

The attack will not affect the availability of fuel in the Voronezh region, he assured.

In the morning of January 15, the Russian Defence Ministry said that 27 drones were intercepted and shot down over Russia at night: seven over the Voronezh region, another 15 — over the Belgorod region, three over the Tambov region, and two over the Kursk region of Russia.

