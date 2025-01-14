Ukraine strikes Russia by launching 12 ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles

On January 14 at night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile strike on Russian territory, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: wsmr-history.org by Армия США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ ATACMS ballistic missile

Ukraine launched six American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and six British Storm Shadow cruise missiles at the Bryansk region of Russia, the department said.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the border region by launching 31 unmanned aerial vehicles.

No one was hurt, Russian air defense systems shot down all targets.

"Two more Storm Shadow UK-made air-launched cruise missiles were shot down over the Black Sea,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry announced a response to Ukraine's actions.

On the night of January 14, the AFU launched a massive attack on Russian regions and launched more than 200 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to official statements from the authorities, Ukraine targeted Bryansk, Voronezh, Tula, Oryol and Saratov regions, as well as the Republic of Tatarstan.

Details

Bryansk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Bryansk. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 1,169,161. Bryansk Oblast lies in western European Russia in the central to western parts of the East European Plain, on the divide between the Desna and Volga basins. The oblast borders with Smolensk Oblast in the north, Kaluga Oblast in the northeast, Oryol Oblast in the east, Kursk Oblast in the southeast, Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts of Ukraine in the south, and with Gomel and Mogilev Oblasts of Belarus in the west. Natural resources include deposits of peat, sand, clay, chalk, marl, and other building materials, as well as phosphorite. About a quarter of the total area of the oblast is covered by forests, mainly coniferous, mixed, and deciduous, as well as forest-steppe. Bryansky Les Nature Reserve is a biosphere reserve that protects, among other things, a limited population of European bison.

