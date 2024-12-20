World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia strikes Kyiv in response to ATACMS/Storm Shadow attack on Rostov

Russia unveils details of latest missile strike on Kyiv
The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed details of the retaliatory strike on Ukraine on December 20. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strike was carried out in response to Ukraine's December 18 attack on Russia's Rostov region with ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles.

Russian Defence Ministry
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Мазур Владимир, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian Defence Ministry

Thus, the Russian military hit buildings of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Luch design bureau. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strike was carried out with long-range precision weapons. In addition, the Russian forces also hit the positions of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

"The objectives of the strike were achieved. All objects were hit," the Defense Ministry stated.

On December 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Rostov region of Russia with Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the department, Ukraine launched six ATACMS missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles at the Russian region. The Russian troops shot down all ATACMS projectiles and three of the four Storm Shadow missiles.

"One cruise missile was deflected from the target of the attack. As a result of its fall, a technical building on the territory of the Kamensky plant was damaged,” the Defense Ministry said.

American military expert Will Schryver, commenting on Ukraine launching long-range Western missiles on the Rostov region, said that the US and NATO demonstrated their futility in the conflict in Ukraine.

"This war has now become a pathetic exercise in futility for the US/NATO and its hapless Ukrainian cannon fodder," he wrote.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.