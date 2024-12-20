Russia takes revenge for general murder as missiles strike SBU's building in Kyiv

Kyiv wakes up to missile strike as Russian forces hit SBU building

On December 20, the Russian Army conducted a massive missile strike on Ukraine. Warehouses caught fire in the vicinity of Boryspil airport near Kyiv.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Combat training launch of the Iskander-M OTRK missile

According to unconfirmed reports, hypersonic missiles were used for the attack. Many assumed that the strike was carried out as a response to the assassination of Russian Army General Igor Kirillov.

Air raid sirens went off throughout Ukraine early in the morning on Friday, December 20. A missile attack warning went into effect at 07:35 Moscow time in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

It was later reported that three series of explosions were heard in Kyiv. Judging from the photos that show the aftermath of today's missile strike on Kyiv, it appears that the Russian forces hit the building of the Center for Special Operations of the Security Service of Ukraine (a special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine).

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine (abbreviated as SBU or SSU) is the main internal security agency of the Ukrainian government. Its main duties include counter-intelligence activity and combating organized crime and terrorism. The Constitution of Ukraine defines the SBU as a military formation, and its staff are considered military personnel with ranks. It is subordinated directly under the authority of the president of Ukraine. The SBU also operates its own special forces unit, the Alpha Group. The SBU was created after the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine in 1991. The agency was viewed negatively by the Ukrainian public for much of its history, as it was widely regarded as corrupt and was best known for arresting and intimidating political dissidents. After the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, the SBU went through a restructuring with the transition to the new government, because of its corruption and possible infiltration by intelligence agencies of Russia. The SBU has since been involved in operations against Russia, pro-Russian separatists in Donbas and other Russian sympathizers after the start of the war in Donbas and the wider Russo-Ukrainian War.

