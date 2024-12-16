Special military operation in Ukraine enters crucial phase – Putin

Kyiv intends to lower the mobilization age in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his speech at the board of the Defence Ministry.

Photo: dmitry plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuronetwork Russian Army fighters

"At the behest of those whose interests they serve and protect, they [the Ukrainian authorities] will also lower the mobilization age to 18 years. They will send young guys to slaughter," Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state noted that the Ukrainian authorities do not seek to protect the interests of the civilian population. Instead, they catch men fit for service right on the streets "like stray dogs," Putin added.

There is a crucial moment happening on the front line in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin said.

"In fact, this is a crucial moment on the front line. There's also our combat activity, as we have taken full strategic initiative," he added.

According to the president, the Russian forces have taken "solid" possession of the military initiative. The year 2024 is a landmark period in the course of the operation. This year alone, the Russian military took control of 189 settlements in the area of the special military operation.

The head of state added that the Kyiv authorities continue to commit crimes against the peoples of Russia and Ukraine every day. He recalled that the current Ukrainian leadership was formed as a result of a coup d'etat in 2014.

Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region is the most obvious example of Kyiv's crimes against Russians. Military analysts from all over the world agree that Ukraine's operation in Russia is a pointless "adventure" that has brought a lot of grief.

The president added that the Russian military will continue to make every effort to push the enemy beyond the border region.

US missiles will reach Moscow in eight minutes

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov also spoke at the meeting of the board of the ministry on December 16. According to him, the Defence Ministry must work to ensure all goals of the special military operation are achieved. He also said that Russia should be prepared for a potential military conflict with NATO in Europe in the next ten years.

Speaking about the modernization of the Russian armed forces, Belousov noted that the United States planned to deploy hypersonic missiles in Germany in 2026. Those missiles will be able to reach Moscow in eight minutes, he said. In this regard, the minister called for the introduction of "new approaches to the formation of the state armament program."