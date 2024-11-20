US, Greek and Spanish embassies in Kyiv close after airstrike warning

US Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information about a possible airstrike today, November 20. The embassy will be closed, and all American citizens should stay near protected areas.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place. The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," a message posted on the website of the embassy said.

Western experts note that this is a very unusual warning, as it was published for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

Notably, the Russian Army conducts regular air strikes on targets in Kyiv and most of Ukraine's cities.

According to most recent reports, Greek and Spanish embassies in Kyiv have also closed on November 20.

The decision to close embassies in Kyiv is connected with the threat of UAV and missile attacks, not with nuclear rhetoric escalation, Ukrainian media report citing sources in the diplomatic mission.

The Embassy of the United States of America in Kyiv is the diplomatic mission of the United States to Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is staffed by approximately 181 Americans and more than 560 Ukrainians. The current Ambassador of the United States of America to Ukraine is Bridget Ann Brink. Ambassador Brink was nominated by President Biden to be U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine on April 25, 2022, confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate on May 18, 2022, and arrived in Kyiv on May 29, 2022.

