Islamic Jihad shows video with Russian national kidnapped in Israel

Russian hostage kidnapped in Israel on October 7 attack appears alive on video

The Saraya al-Quds* group, a military wing of the radical Islamic Jihad* movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), released a new video of Alexander Trukhanov, a Russian citizen, who was kidnapped on October 7, 2023.

The video of the hostage posted on the Telegram channel of the terrorist group shows the man speaking Hebrew. The man complains about the difficult situation the hostages found themselves in. They do not have enough water and have run out of hygiene products, the man said.

Fearing Israeli bombings and missile attacks, Trukhanov called on the Israelis not to forget about the hostages. He also urged the people of Israel to go to rallies and advocate for a ceasefire so that hostages could return home.

Alexander Trufanov was kidnapped on October 7, 2023 with his family during the Hamas attack on southern Israel. The Israeli Embassy in Russia confirmed Trufanov's identity. The man has dual Russian and Israeli citizenship.

The man's grandmother and mother were released from captivity as part of the first deal with Hamas in November 2023. Trufanov's fiancée was exchanged in December. The hostage's father did not survive the militant attack.

*terrorist groups, banned in Russia

