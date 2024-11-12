World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sudzha district chief fired for his unwillingness to communicate with refugees

Incidents

The head of the Sudzha district of the Kursk region of Russia, Alexander Bogachev, was dismissed from his post. The official was fired on November 12 at a meeting of the regional leadership with the local population.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Наталья Широбокова, CC BY-SA 4.0

According to Mash Telegram channel, the reason for the decision was Bogachev's unwillingness to communicate with displaced residents. Since August 6, the head of the municipality has not communicated with those who had to leave their homes in Sudzha after the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the area.

Residents of the district gathered on Red Square in Kursk last weekend demanding officials answer their questions about social support measures, since many were left without housing and means of subsistence. The head of the Sudzha district of the Kursk region, Alexander Bogachev, was fired as a result of the meeting. The people met the news about his dismissal with applause.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine invaded the Kursk of Russia by launching a massive shelling of Sudzha. Having shelled the city, the Ukrainian troops broke through the state border and captured several Russian settlements. As a result, local residents had to leave the city and the district.

Details

Sudzha is a town and the administrative center of Sudzhansky District in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on the Sudzha and Oleshnya rivers 105 kilometers (65 mi) southwest of Kursk, the administrative center of the oblast. It has a population of 5,127 people. It is the natural gas exchange feeder where the Trans-Siberian pipeline meets the Brotherhood pipeline. Since August 15, 2024, the town has been occupied by Ukrainian forces as a result of an incursion into the region.

