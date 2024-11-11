World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian forces blow up Ternovskaya dam to stop Russian Army

Ukrainian forces blow up dam on Kurakhovo water reservoir
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the Ternovskaya dam of the Kurakhovo Reservoir, strana.ua said in its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian forces blow up dam on Kurakhovo water reservoir
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

Russian military pages reported the same. 

"Apparently, the AFU decided to blow up the facility in order to slow down the advance of the Russian army,” authors of War Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel said.

As reported by Ukrainian Telegram channel Donbass Operative, information about the explosion of the dam in the area of ​​the village of Starye Terny to the west of Kurakhovo appeared on local social pages. After the explosion, water began flooding nearest settlements.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian authorities have officially confirmed the reports.

The Ternovskaya dam is located in the village of Starye Terny in the western part of the Kurakhovo Reservoir. The dam sits on the Volchya River. Villages of Starye Terny, Dachnoye, Shevchenko, Ulakly, Andreyevka, Konstantinopol, Alekseyevka, Bogatyr and others are located downstream.

Russian Army moves further to encircle Kurakhovo

On Monday, November 11, it was reported that the Russian army began encircling the town of Kurakhovo (the town sits on the banks of the blown-up reservoir).

Kurakhovo is the largest settlement in the southwestern part of Donbass. Taking control of the town will allow the Russian army to continue advancing westward, towards the village of Bogatyr and Velyka Novosyolka. In Ukraine, Kurakhovo is called the most important defense center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine southwest of Donetsk.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
