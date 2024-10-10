World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechnya's best strike fighter killed in special operation zone

Incidents

A fighter with call sign Killer was killed in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, commander of Akhmat unit of special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov said.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Евгений Кель, CC BY 4.0

Alaudinov, an associate of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, called the deceased a "dear brother" and noted that the serviceman was the best strike fighter of all those he knew.

Alaudinov posted an archive video with Killer on his Telegram channel. The video shows the serviceman in uniform with a weapon in his hands driving along a dirt road in an armored vehicle, presumably in the zone of the special military operation.

Apti Alaudinov did not clarify when Killer was annihilated, nor did he specify any circumstances of his death.

On October 10, Major General Apti Alaudinov also said that the Russian troops occupied several strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

According to him, the Russian army inflicted serious damage on the enemy in the Sudzha direction.

Earlier, Alaudinov said that during the invasion of the Kursk region, the Ukrainian army used more than 200 tanks and over 400 armoured vehicles.

Details

Apti Aronovich Alaudinov (born 5 October 1973) is a Russian Major General and a high-ranking member of the 141st Motorized Regiment of the National Guard of Russia. He was born in a Chechen family. His father was an officer in the Soviet Army. During the Chechen civil war and the First Chechen War in the 1990s, Alaudinov lost around 20 close relatives, including his father, uncle, and older brother. However, Apti did not participate in them. In 2001, he graduated from the Chechen State University with a degree in jurisprudence. In the Second Chechen War Apti continued to support the federal forces, this time of Vladimir Putinю

