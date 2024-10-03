The Russian army used a three-ton FAB-3000 bomb in the Kursk region. The bomb was dropped on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The bomb, which was called one of the most powerful weapons of the special military operation, was used on the evening of October 2 near the village of Kremyanoye in the Korenevsky district of the Kursk region of Russia.
The video of the detonation shows the bomb exploding in a field.
In addition, in early August, shortly after the start of the invasion of the Kursk region, a Su-34 bomber dropped a FAB-3000 bomb on a congregation of Ukrainian military equipment in the Sumy region, in one of the areas bordering Russia.
Earlier, Rostec Corporation announced that it was increasing the production of high-explosive aerial bombs of all calibers, including the FAB-3000, with the controlled gliding and correction module (UMPK).
The FAB-3000 bomb with the UMPK module remains the most powerful munition of this type in the arsenal of Russian military aircraft.
An aerial bomb is a type of explosive or incendiary weapon intended to travel through the air on a predictable trajectory. Engineers usually develop such bombs to be dropped from an aircraft. The use of aerial bombs is termed aerial bombing. Aerial bombs include a vast range and complexity of designs. These include unguided gravity bombs, guided bombs, bombs hand-tossed from a vehicle, bombs needing a large specially-built delivery-vehicle, bombs integrated with the vehicle itself (such as a glide bomb), instant-detonation bombs, or delay-action bombs.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Iran's unprecedented ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1 shocked the world. Benjamin Netanyahu's hands were shaking shook as he read out the counter threats. This is an important signal for Russia