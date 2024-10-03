Russian forces drop three-ton FAB-3000 bomb on AFU positions in Kursk region

The Russian army used a three-ton FAB-3000 bomb in the Kursk region. The bomb was dropped on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий, CC BY-SA 4.0

The bomb, which was called one of the most powerful weapons of the special military operation, was used on the evening of October 2 near the village of Kremyanoye in the Korenevsky district of the Kursk region of Russia.

The video of the detonation shows the bomb exploding in a field.

In addition, in early August, shortly after the start of the invasion of the Kursk region, a Su-34 bomber dropped a FAB-3000 bomb on a congregation of Ukrainian military equipment in the Sumy region, in one of the areas bordering Russia.

Earlier, Rostec Corporation announced that it was increasing the production of high-explosive aerial bombs of all calibers, including the FAB-3000, with the controlled gliding and correction module (UMPK).

The FAB-3000 bomb with the UMPK module remains the most powerful munition of this type in the arsenal of Russian military aircraft.

An aerial bomb is a type of explosive or incendiary weapon intended to travel through the air on a predictable trajectory. Engineers usually develop such bombs to be dropped from an aircraft. The use of aerial bombs is termed aerial bombing. Aerial bombs include a vast range and complexity of designs. These include unguided gravity bombs, guided bombs, bombs hand-tossed from a vehicle, bombs needing a large specially-built delivery-vehicle, bombs integrated with the vehicle itself (such as a glide bomb), instant-detonation bombs, or delay-action bombs.

