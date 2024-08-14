World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia develops Doomsday FPV drone to be used in case of nuclear war
Incidents

Russia has developed a Doomsday FPV drone in case of a nuclear attack, Dmitry Kuzyakin, Director General of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CIUS), told TASS.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Armyinform.com.ua, CC BY 4.0

"CIUS specialists developed the "Khrust" project. The "Doomsday drone" was developed as part of this project to monitor background radiation and ensure the safety of personnel," Kuzyakin said.

The drone is equipped with a special sensor to detect excess radiation levels. The device can stay airborne with active maneuvering for up to 20 minutes. Its operating range reaches 2 kilometres depending on the level of contamination of the area.

Kuzyakin set out a hope that "the world will not let a nuclear attack happen" and the development will never be needed. At the same time, "it would be a crime not to prepare even for worst-case scenarios," the CIUS Director noted.

FPV drones are widely used for military purposes today. In February 2024, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov promised that the Russian defence complex would increase the production of FPV drones to hundreds of thousands. On July 30, the head of the Ministry of Defense Andrei Belousov said that the supplies of FPV drones to the Russian troops increased up to 4,000 per day.

