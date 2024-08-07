Russian military journalist Yevgeny Poddubny killed when traveling to Kursk

Russian military journalist Yevgeny Poddubny killed as FPV drone hits his car

Russian military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny was killed, State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Photo: Википедия by https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9F%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B4%D1%83%D0%B1%D0%BD%D1%8B%D0%B9,_%D0%95%D0%B2%D0%B3%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9_%D0%95%D0%B2%D0%B3%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%8C%D0%B5%D0%B2%D0%B8%D1%87

"There are reports saying that journalist Yevgeny Poddubny has been killed," the MP wrote without providing any other details of the incident.

On August 7, Yevgeny Poddubny described the situation in the Kursk region, where clashes with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are taking place. According to him, the situation in the region bordering Ukraine was tense.

"The enemy was active all night trying to transfer additional forces and personnel to the combat zone," he wrote.

War correspondent Alexander Sladkov also said that Poddubny was killed.

According to unconfirmed reports, Poddubny was killed when an FPV drone hit the car in which the journalist was traveling.