Portuguese mercenary who executed Russian solder killed in Ukraine

Incidents

A Portuguese mercenary was killed in the special operation zone, military expert Boris Rozhin said.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

Rico Chaves, a native of Macedo de Cavaleiros, who came to fight on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was a member of the neo-Nazi battalion Carpathian Sich. In November 2022, he executed a Russian prisoner of war and posed next to the soldier's body, the military correspondent recalled.

In November 2022, Chaves appeared in the chat of TrackANaziMerc Telegram channel, which tracks the paths of mercenaries fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He defiantly admitted his passion for Nazism and desire to kill Russians in Ukraine.

In June, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation established facts of recruitment of more than 3,000 mercenaries from 70 states into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

