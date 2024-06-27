World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Several Ukrainian drones attack factory that makes unique products for Russian aviation

Ukrainian drones attack unique enterprise in Central Russia

On Thursday, June 27, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the Redkino Experimental Plant (JSC ROZ) in the Tver region. The first strike was carried out at about two o'clock in the morning by three drones at a time.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua by АрміяInform is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

One of the drones crashed onto the roof of a workshop and exploded. The second one was shot down by air defense forces, crashed near a workshop and exploded. The third drone tried to attack the territory of the enterprise and damaged the pipeline.

Two hours later, another UAV attacked the plant. The drone crashed in the area of ​​the same workshop.

No one was injured.

The website of the Redkino plant indicates that the enterprise manufactures unique chemical products, including aviation fuel, for the needs of the Russian aviation and space industry for several decades. The plant cooperates with leading scientists. In 1960-1980 it was the largest experimental enterprise of the Ministry of Chemical Industry and its Main Directorate of Heavy Organic Synthesis.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the night of June 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched seven drones across Moscow, Tver and Belgorod regions.

Air defense systems intercepted four drones over the Tver region, two over the Moscow region, and another over the Belgorod region.

