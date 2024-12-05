The West is preparing a "golden exile" for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Kyiv and Moscow reach a ceasefire, Spanish newspaper El Mundo wrote citing sources at Ukrainian diplomatic circles.
"There have been rumours in diplomatic circles of the Ukrainian capital going for two weeks now about what will happen when a hypothetical ceasefire comes. The West is preparing a "golden exile" for Volodymyr Zelensky in London, while Ukraine is holding the presidential election that had to be postponed in 2023," the article says.
Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak said that Kyiv was ready to hold presidential elections after a just peace could be established. One of the conditions for holding the elections is their recognition by the countries of the democratic world, he said.
