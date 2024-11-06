World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump brings MAGA back

Welcome back, Mr. Trump
Last polling stations have closed in the Aleutian Islands in the state of Alaska having thus marked the completion of the 2024 US presidential election.

Welcome back, Mr. Trump
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

More than 142 million votes have been counted so far.

After preliminary counts, most major US media outlets said that Donald Trump was winning by a solid margin. He has received the majority of both popular and electoral votes.

Trump declares his victory

Donald Trump delivered a speech to a group of his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida at about 10:30 Moscow time. His wife Melania, VP candidate J. D. Vance, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson (a representative of the Republican Party) were there by his side.

Donald Trump declared his political victory, which the "US history has never seen before," and called himself the 47th President of the United States. Trump said this moment would "help the country heal” and promised the Americans to "fight for them every day.” He concluded his speech by saying that he would usher in "America's golden age.”

"Look what happened — is this crazy?" — adding: "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president. I will fight for you and your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body," Donald Trump said.

Trump claimed victory in key states — Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska, which traditionally vote for Republicans — and made a number of promises: to pay off debts and cut taxes.

The Republican also recalled the assassination attempt on him and said that his life was saved to save the United States, to make America great again.

"Winning the popular vote was very nice, it's a great feeling of love," he said. "We're going to help our country heal, we have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly," he added.

Kamala Harris refuses to make public statements

Donald Trump's rival Kamala Harris has not made a public statement since the voting ended. It became known that on the evening of November 6, she would not address her supporters at Howard University, despite the fact that the event was previously planned. Harris studied at Howard.

It was also said that the crowd at Howard University, where Harris was holding an election party, had been cheering and dancing for a few hours, but then fell ominously silent and began to disperse.

"Most people leaving Harris's watch party at Howard University are leaving in silence. The scene feels different from when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. There does not appear to be shock or stunned tears," The New York Times said meaning that Trump's victory was more expected.

Trump close to 270 electoral votes needed to win

According to CNN, Trump has received more than 68.6 million votes, while Harris — more than 63.4 million. Trump also has 266 electoral votes, compared to Harris's 195.

Trump himself believes that he will receive more than 315 electoral votes in this election. According to Fox News, Donald Trump has already received 277 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win.

