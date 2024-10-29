Chechen President to his fighters in Ukraine: Do not take prisoners, annihilate immediately!

Chechen President Kadyrov pledges to send more airplanes with volunteers to Ukraine

Chechnya should send volunteers to the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine more frequently, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said. Kadyrov made this announcement after a Ukrainian drone struck the building of the University of Special Forces in Gudermes.

"I urge real men to volunteer to fight to defend our land, our state and our people. We need to show that you can't play around with Chechnya and its people," Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Airplanes with volunteers should be sent to the front lines every day, not just once a week, as is happening now, he added.

On the morning of October 29, Ramzan Kadyrov said that a Ukrainian drone struck the Russian University of Special Forces named after V. V. Putin. He noted that no one was hurt during the attack; the activities of the educational institution were not suspended either.

Kadyrov orders not to take prisoners

Kadyrov ordered Chechen commanders serving in the zone of the special military operation not to capture Ukrainian fighters anymore, but to eliminate them immediately.

"Do not take prisoners, annihilate and intensify the fight by 100 percent," Kadyrov said after the drone attack.

The head of the region promised to take retribution to all those guilty of what happened.

The Ukrainian drone strike on Chechnya was the first drone attack confirmed by the regional authorities since the beginning of the special operation.

Details

Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military. Kadyrov is the son of former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War by offering his service to Vladimir Putin's administration in Russia and became Chechen president in 2003. Akhmad Kadyrov was assassinated in May 2004. In February 2007, Ramzan Kadyrov replaced Alu Alkhanov as president, shortly after he had turned 30, which is the minimum age for the post. He was engaged in violent power struggles with Chechen commanders Sulim Yamadayev (d. 2009) and Said-Magomed Kakiyev for overall military authority, and with Alkhanov for political authority. Since November 2015, he has been a member of the Advisory Commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation.

