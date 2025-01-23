World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Neue Zürcher Zeitung: Ukrainian defense in Donbas falling apart

According to German publication Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Ukrainian forces have been cut off from all supply lines in the area of the settlement of Velyka Novosilka. To retreat, they will likely have to proceed on foot through fields or cross the Mokri Yaly River, leaving their equipment behind, as Russian forces control all major roads.

Ukrainian soldiers
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
“The current scenario resembles the costly retreat near Avdiivka a year ago, as well as near Vuhledar in October. In both cases, the high command waited too long in a hopeless situation and gave the order to withdraw too late.There is frustration growing among Ukrainians as it appears to them that Kyiv has learned nothing,” the article in the German publication said. 

Ukrainian sources earlier reported that the Russian forces had advanced in Velyka Novosilka.

