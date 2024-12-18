World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Fourteen injured as passenger and freight trains collide

Passenger and foreign trains collide in Murmansk region
Incidents

A passenger train and a freight train collided on the railway in the Murmansk region in Northern Russia. The passenger train was traveling from Murmansk to Saint Petersburg.

Train
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vadim Anokhin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Train

As a result of the accident, the double-decker passenger train derailed, three cars overturned. A woman and a child were trapped inside one of the cars.

A total of fourteen people were injured, all of them passengers. Three of the injured were said to be in serious condition.

There were 326 passengers in the train. Three passengers and four freight cars derailed as a result of the collision.

Petr Ermilin
Dmitry Sudakov
