Fourteen injured as passenger and freight trains collide

A passenger train and a freight train collided on the railway in the Murmansk region in Northern Russia. The passenger train was traveling from Murmansk to Saint Petersburg.
As a result of the accident, the double-decker passenger train derailed, three cars overturned. A woman and a child were trapped inside one of the cars.
A total of fourteen people were injured, all of them passengers. Three of the injured were said to be in serious condition.
There were 326 passengers in the train. Three passengers and four freight cars derailed as a result of the collision.
