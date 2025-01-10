What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?

Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?

Los Angeles was set ablaze in several places at a time. One of the arsonists has ready been arrested. What do they burn in the State of California, the frontline of anti-Trump resistance?

Photo: www.flickr.com by creosoteshadow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ LA fires

According to media reports, the fires in greater Los Angeles, California, broke out in three locations within 12 hours on January 7. The first fire sparked in the fashionable Palisades area at about 10:30 a. m. local time. About 20 (!) minutes later, another fire engulfed an area measuring from 8 to more than 80 hectares around the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu. By the next night, the fire was already blazing over an area of ​​approximately 65 square kilometers.

The fires are still raging and spreading very fast due to strong winds in the area.

The second fire is located in Eaton, near Pasadena, north of the city. The fire started at around 6 p. m. near Mount Wilson Toll Road in the San Gabriel Mountains. It spread to more than 400 hectares within six hours. By the following night, the scale of the fire had grown by more than ten times. Forest areas continue burning on an area of ​​more than 5,500 hectares.

The third fire was reported in the Hearst River Valley northwest of Los Angeles at 10:30 p. m. local time. By 2 p. m. on January 8, it had spread to 200 hectares, prompting mandatory evacuations in neighboring Santa Clarita. By midday on January 9, the fire had affected almost 350 hectares. On January 8, fires were registered in two more areas of greater Los Angeles.

Wildfires are not typical in the Los Angeles area for this time of the year. The fact that they sparked during the first two weeks of January make them even more unusual and even more so suspicious.

The LA police arrested a man who is believed to be one of the arsonists. It was said that the suspect tried to start a fire in Woodland Hills.

Local residents tried to put out the flames near their homes by scooping out water from swimming pools. Fire hydrants were dry. The media already blame the authorities claiming that they did not create reservoirs and dispersed professional firefighting crews.

California is known as a stronghold of Democrats and the frontline of resistance against Trump.

What could be hidden in the basements of luxury homes in Los Angeles? Are they burning the secrets that the Trump administration is going to investigate into to eliminate the "deep state"? These are cases of pedophilia, sexual abuse of disenfranchised illegal immigrants, the sale of their organs, ritual murders, as well as activities to fabricate cases against Trump, and attempts to stage a military coup.

Globalists are not happy with the situation they find themselves in today. This is evidenced by the transition of their mouthpiece, Mark Zuckerberg, to Trump's side. All of a sudden, Zuckerberg's Meta social platform (banned in the Russian Federation), allowed users to call LGBTQ* individuals mentally ill.

Let's see what comes out of this. Donald Trump and Democrats' "grey cardinal" Barack Obama had a talk at Jimmy Carter's funeral for a reason.

