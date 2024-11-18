Demented lame duck Biden wants World War Three now, as if there were no tomorrow

Lame duck Biden has his final meltdown as he wants World War Three to start now

Donald Trump is the only one who can get Russia and Ukraine to negotiate, a representative of the Trump team said about Washington's decision to allow Ukraine's strikes deep into Russia with the use of Western missiles.

Steven Cheung, a representative of the transition team of the US President-elect Donald Trump, Director of Communications, said that the president-elect would arrange negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, CNN reports.

"As President Trump has said on the campaign trail, he is the only person who can bring both sides together in order to negotiate peace, and work towards ending the war and stopping the killing,” Steven Cheung said in a statement to CNN.

The official did not directly assess the decision of the Biden team. Cheung did not specify either whether Trump or his future advisers received a corresponding warning from the Biden administration.

Joe Biden decided to lift restrictions on the use of American ATACMS for strikes against Russia due to the appearance of North Korean troops in the Kursk region, The New York Times said.

French publication Le Figaro later wrote that the UK and France made a similar decision regarding the Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles. However, Le Figaro subsequently deleted the report.

According to Reuters, Ukraine intends to use long-range weapons in the coming days.

Missiles will speak for themselves

Both the White House and the Pentagon declined to comment on such reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm or deny them either.

"Such things shall not be announced. Missiles will speak for themselves," Zelensky said.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the lifting of restrictions for Ukraine to use long-range weapons would change "the very essence of this conflict." According to Putin, such a move would mean that "NATO, the United States, and European countries are fighting Russia." He also warned of measures in response to "threats that will be created." President Putin did not rule out that Moscow would supply weapons to certain regions to strike targets inside the countries that supply weapons to Kyiv.

In early summer, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, admitted that Ukraine was already using Western weapons to launch strikes deep into Russia.

During the invasion of the Kursk region, the Ukrainian military used British Challenger 2 tanks, Sky News said. Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, also spoke about the use of Western weapons in the Kursk border area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported attempts to attack Crimea with Storm Shadow. Strikes were launched against Russia's Belgorod region from Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems.

Moscow comments on decision to strike deep inside Russia

Permission for Kyiv to use Western long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia will not affect the course of the special military operation, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"This will not change anything, absolutely nothing, as we will continue to carry out our tasks. We will certainly take this factor into account," Kartapolov said.

Russian air defense systems can effectively work against all types of ammunition, the official added.

Western officials react to Biden's decision

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the leader of Debout la France (Arise, France) party, wrote on X that Biden was pursuing the scorched land policy with his decision to let Ukraine launch long-range missiles deep into Russia. According to the French politician, such a decision made by the current head of the White House contributes to the pointless escalation of the conflict. The American people elected Donald Trump to stop provocations that bring the world closer to a global conflict, he added.

The current American leader Joe Biden may start a third world war before moving out of the White House, former New Jersey Supreme Court Judge Andrew Napolitano wrote on X.

Biden may unleash a third world war two months before leaving the White House, he posted adding that strikes deep into Russia with ATACMS missiles would mean a "red line” for Moscow and will mark NATO's direct involvement into the conflict in Ukraine.

Important detail about Biden's decision

There is an important explanation to US President Joe Biden's decision regarding Ukrainian military strikes on Russian territory, Axios publication said.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the use of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) missiles applies only to Russia's Kursk region. Thus, the US President gave consent for Ukrainian strikes only on a limited part of Russia, where, as the publication claims, "North Korean troops have been deployed."

"U.S. officials hope that if North Koreans troops in Kursk are hit, Pyongyang might review its decision to send troops to Russia and the Russian counterattack in Kursk will fail," Axios said.

Information about Biden's decision was passed on to the Ukrainian authorities about three days ago, the publication added.

China calls for peace

Beijing believes that the fighting in Ukraine should be stopped in the interests of all parties.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue has always been clear. It is in the interests of all parties to cease fire and end the war as soon as possible, to find a political solution," Lin Jian Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Details

The MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS ) is a supersonic tactical ballistic missile designed and manufactured by the US defense company Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV), and later Lockheed Martin through acquisitions. It uses solid propellant and is 13 feet (4.0 m) long and 24 inches (610 mm) in diameter, and the longest-range variants can fly up to 190 miles (300 km). The missiles can be fired from the tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the wheeled M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). An ATACMS launch container (pod) has one rocket but a lid patterned with six circles like a standard MLRS rocket lid to prevent an enemy from discerning what type of missile is loaded.

