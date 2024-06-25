World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Dreamteam Albania

Opinion » Columnists

Albania’s football team is to be congratulated on some very entertaining football, taking the game to their powerful opponents in the most difficult group at UEFA 2024

Dreamteam Albania
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Martijn Mureau is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

Group B, the Group of Death. Spain, Italy, Croatia, and…Albania, present in the UEFA finals for only the second time (2016 was the first). Along with everyone else, when I saw the group, I groaned and said “Poor Albania, they are going to get thrashed”. Well, they didn’t. The game against Italy surprised and shocked everyone as the reigning champions were outplayed by a spirited Albania for much of the game, managing to hold on to their 2-.1 lead in a game which Albania should have drawn.

 Spirit and grit

For those who thought this was a fluke, they were wrong. This was already obvious in the first game with Albania’s passing and movement off the ball, the team spirit and what we call grit, saw wave after wave of Albanian attacks, intelligent attacks favouring incursions down both flanks or through the middle, depending on where there were better positioned players with all the Albanian team able to read the game as it developed. The passing was not only intelligent, it was accurate, fast-paced and sophisticated, denoting remarkable maturity.

Again, against Croatia, the 2-2 draw was proof that as a footballing nation, Albania has arrived on a stage which it now shares with any other of the household names, and other teams will forget that at their peril. Last night, against arguably one of the candidates for this year’s competition, Spain, Albania’s 4 shots to Spain’s 3 translates how the game ran and once again we saw a very exciting 90 minutes of football with Albania playing as an equal, fearless, innovative, intelligent. And playing clean football.

This was a tremendous tournament for Albania whose entire football set-up from the Federation to the coaching staff under the Brazilian Sylvinho (teal coach since 2023 only, imagine what he can achieve in future) and of course the players, a mix of youth and experience with an average age of 27.3 years.

Those of us who love sport in general, and football in particular, will look forward to seeing Albania at FIFA in 2026 and again at UEFA in 2028, and to seeing that final pass coming just a little faster before the opponent has had time to mass the defence, those last few seconds seeing the opposing team caught off guard and with the goal a little more open.

With success comes added challenges and if until now teams have underestimated Albania, thinking it will be an easy ride and a key to a thrashing, certainly in future, Albania’s opponents will show them the respect they deserve and even raise their game.

A goal against Spain yesterday may have been enough to see Albania through to the next round, in which other supposedly stronger teams, like England for instance, would have experienced extreme difficulty in playing against them.

All eyes are now on Albania whose spirited, intelligent, skilful, courageous and clean football has earned the team a lot of friends and a lot of respect at UEFA 2024. 

Sport and politics

One final point. Football in particular, and sport in general, is no place for politics. Sport is sport, it is about competing as equals, respecting one another and having fun playing together, it is about young people coming together and win or lose, leaving the field as friends, be they players or fans. It is also no place for international events to interfere, banning teams because of certain events arbitrarily using sporting institutions as political proxies. Was anyone banned from anything for destroying Iraq illegally outside the áuspices of the UN Security Council and massacring up to a million civilians? Was anyone banned from anything for attacking Libya, destroying the State, committing war crimes, breaching the terms of UNSC 1970 and 1973 (2011)?

Sport is sport. It is supposed to be fun, it is supposed to be about togetherness, making friends and mutual respect. It is not about taking political sides or making political references before, during or after games. Maybe everyone should remember that in future.

That would be all. Congratulations, Albania!

 

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey can be contacted at [email protected]

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
News All >
ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for crimes against humanity
New horrific video shows moment when cluster munitions hit Sevastopol beach
Russia bans over 80 EU media outlets including Politico, Spiegel, AFP
What weapons Russia may supply to NATO's enemies to make alliance suffer
Putin: Russia wants to stop conflict in Ukraine and resolve it through diplomacy
Khabib Nurmagomedov urges everyone to look after their children after Dagestan attack
Eight killed in fire and explosion at research institute near Moscow
Woman with botulism shows aftermath of infection on video
One of Dagestan terrorists represented Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA club
Putin: USA will need Zelensky for another year before they say goodbye to him
Popular
Ukraine comments on Sevastopol beach attack: Crimea is a military camp

Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that there was not and could not be any peaceful life in Crimea

Ukraine on Sevastopol beach strike: There are no 'beaches' in Crimea
US journalist: American weapons are killing children in Crimea and Gaza
US journalist: The face of US empire is murdered children and babies
US Ambassador to Moscow summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry
Terrorist attacks in Dagestan: 15 police officers and 4 civilians killed
Dreamteam Albania Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Another success of Brazilian diplomacy Eduardo Vasco Leaders who can not think as normal human beings choose war Mahboob A. Khawaja
US declines to comment on ATACMS missile attack on Sevastopol
Dagestan terrorists planned their attacks for one month in closed chat group
Botulism continues spreading to other regions of Russia
Botulism continues spreading to other regions of Russia
Last materials
Another success of Brazilian diplomacy
ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for crimes against humanity
New horrific video shows moment when cluster munitions hit Sevastopol beach
Russia bans over 80 EU media outlets including Politico, Spiegel, AFP
What weapons Russia may supply to NATO's enemies to make alliance suffer
Putin: Russia wants to stop conflict in Ukraine and resolve it through diplomacy
Khabib Nurmagomedov urges everyone to look after their children after Dagestan attack
Ukraine on Sevastopol beach strike: There are no 'beaches' in Crimea
Eight killed in fire and explosion at research institute near Moscow
Woman with botulism shows aftermath of infection on video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X