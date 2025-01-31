World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
President of Mexico desperately wants to keep Gulf of Mexico

Mexican president demands Google not to rename Gulf of Mexico on maps
In a letter addressed to Google, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the United States could not unilaterally change the name of the Gulf and therefore demanded that Google refrain from doing so.

She added that Washington only had the right to alter the name within a 12-mile zone off its own coastline.

Earlier, the Mexican president suggested that Donald Trump rename the US to "Mexican America" and return former Mexican territories.

Google Maps to Rename Gulf of Mexico for US Users

On January 28, Reuters reported that Google Maps will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America after the change is officially updated in the U.S. Board on Geographic Names system. The new name will be visible to users in the United States, while in Mexico, the original name will be preserved. Users from the rest of the world will see both names on the maps.

The decision by Google follows an executive order from newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump. In the first hours of his presidency on January 20, Trump ordered the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. He also ordered to retrieve the former name of Alaska's Mount Denali and thus rename it to Mount McKinley.

In response to Trump's decision, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ironically noted that North America could be renamed "Mexican America", referring to a 1607 map of the region.
 

Details

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (born 24 June 1962) is a Mexican politician, scientist, and academic who is serving as the 66th president of Mexico since 1 October 2024, the first woman to hold the office. She previously served as Head of Government of Mexico City from 2018 to 2023. A scientist by profession, Sheinbaum received her Doctor of Philosophy in energy engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). She has authored over 100 articles and two books on energy, the environment, and sustainable development. She contributed to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and, in 2018, was named one of BBC's 100 Women.

