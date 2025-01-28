NATO: Russia Plotted to Assassinate CEO of Europe's Largest Arms Maker

NATO has publicly accused Russia of planning the assassination of Armin Papperger, the head of Rheinmetall, Europe's largest arms manufacturer. This accusation was made by NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General James Appathurai during a speech at the European Parliament, Politico said.

Photo: Openverse by Hajotthu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Rheinmetall

In July last year, CNN reported citing it sources that American and German intelligence services thwarted a "Russian government plan" to assassinate Papperger in early 2024.

At the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report, calling it "yet another hoax."

"It's very difficult for us to comment on reports from various media outlets that lack any serious evidence and are based on anonymous sources," Peskov then said.

Appathurai noted that in the past few years, incidents of sabotage have occurred in NATO member states, including "train derailments, arson, attacks on politicians' property," as well as "assassination plots," such as the one targeting the head of Rheinmetall.

According to the NATO representative, "the Russians are recruiting" individuals online for their conspiracies, using "criminal groups, unsuspecting young people, or migrants." He added that these efforts are aimed at "spreading panic and undermining support for Ukraine."

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in acts of sabotage in Europe. Dmitry Peskov has called such accusations baseless and unserious.

After the CNN report, Papperger stated that the German government provides a "high level of security" for his protection. He also expressed belief in the information shared by the American broadcaster, saying, "I don't think CNN is just looking at the clouds."

Rheinmetall supplies large quantities of weapons to Ukraine. The company has also decided to launch domestic production in Ukraine, where its first factory is already operational. The German company owns 51% of the enterprise. Three more factories are planned, with construction of the second nearing completion, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in December.

Peskov stated that the German company's factory in Ukraine would be a legitimate military target for Russian armed forces, just like any other military object.

Details

Rheinmetall AG is a German automotive and arms manufacturer, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. The Group was promoted to the DAX, Germany's leading share index, in March 2023. It is the largest German and fifth largest European arms manufacturer, and produces a variety of armored fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, in both wheeled and tracked versions. Its name is derived from the German-language words Rhein and Metall, translating to "Rhinemetal" when combined.

