World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin extremely dissatisfied with Russian economy, wants Ukraine conflict to end

Putin believes he achieved main goals in Ukraine, elites want conflict to end
World

Vladimir Putin "believes that the main goals of the war have already been achieved," including establishing control over territory connecting mainland Russia to Crimea and weakening the Ukrainian army. He also "acknowledges the pressure" that the military operations are placing on the Russian economy, Reuters reports, citing a source "familiar with the Kremlin's position."

Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

According to five agency sources "familiar with the situation," Putin is increasingly concerned about "distortions in the economy." Labor shortages, high interest rates, and inflation have led "some segments of the Russian elite" to believe that the conflict should ideally be resolved through negotiations.

Putin's dissatisfaction with the economy was "evident" during a meeting with business leaders on December 16, where the president criticized officials responsible for economic matters, Reuters also said. The Russian president was "noticeably displeased" upon hearing about the decline in private investment due to high credit costs.

The Kremlin has not yet commented on this information.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Sviridenko said that Kyiv was expecting the active phase of the war to end in 2025.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump too weak to tell Russia what kind of world it wants
Americas
Trump too weak to tell Russia what kind of world it wants
Ukrainian defense in Donbas collapses — Neue Zürcher Zeitung
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian defense in Donbas collapses — Neue Zürcher Zeitung
Putin and Zelensky decorate their fighters from that horrible knife fight video
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin and Zelensky decorate their fighters from that horrible knife fight video Видео 
Popular
Russia needs to take advantage of the moment as Trump dives into abyss of unknown

With Donald Trump in power, the United States is poised to grow weaker. Russia may get good chances to secure strategic victories, including what some analysts call a "second Yalta peace conference"

Trump too weak to tell Russia what kind of world it wants
Trump warns Russia of big problems for rejecting Ukraine peace deal
Donald Trump: Putin's refusal to conclude Ukraine peace deal will destroy Russia
Ghostly North Korean military equipment spotted in Russia's Kursk region
New weapons for the Russian Army in 2025: Submarines, bombers and combat icebreakers
2025. What to expect? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Daria Aslamova Trump unveils ambitious Stargate AI project to dominate the world Lyuba Lulko
Neue Zürcher Zeitung: Ukrainian defense in Donbas falling apart
Remains of liberal world gather in Davos to assess their anti-Trump capabilities
Syria terminates 49-year investment agreement with Russia to manage Port of Tartus
Syria terminates 49-year investment agreement with Russia to manage Port of Tartus
Last materials
2025. What to expect?
Ukraine launches over 120 drones targeting Russian regions
Japan wants to sign peace treaty with Russia after 70 years of deadlock talks
USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
Kremlin refuses to refer to Ukraine conflict talks as 'deal'
Kai Madison Trump hailed as USA's princess
A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
Unusual North Korean military equipment spotted in Russia's Kursk region
Yura Borisov reacts to his Oscar nomination: 'It's overwhelming!'
Ukrainian defense in Donbas collapses — Neue Zürcher Zeitung
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.