Putin extremely dissatisfied with Russian economy, wants Ukraine conflict to end

Vladimir Putin "believes that the main goals of the war have already been achieved," including establishing control over territory connecting mainland Russia to Crimea and weakening the Ukrainian army. He also "acknowledges the pressure" that the military operations are placing on the Russian economy, Reuters reports, citing a source "familiar with the Kremlin's position."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

According to five agency sources "familiar with the situation," Putin is increasingly concerned about "distortions in the economy." Labor shortages, high interest rates, and inflation have led "some segments of the Russian elite" to believe that the conflict should ideally be resolved through negotiations.

Putin's dissatisfaction with the economy was "evident" during a meeting with business leaders on December 16, where the president criticized officials responsible for economic matters, Reuters also said. The Russian president was "noticeably displeased" upon hearing about the decline in private investment due to high credit costs.

The Kremlin has not yet commented on this information.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Sviridenko said that Kyiv was expecting the active phase of the war to end in 2025.