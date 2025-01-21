Vladimir Putin calls his 'dear friend' Xi Jinping

Putin and Xi highlight strategic partnership in video call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in virtual talks to review the past year's achievements and chart plans for enhancing the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between their nations. The Kremlin announced the discussions via its Telegram channel. China Central Television also confirmed the meeting.

Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Xi Jinping

Putin greeted Xi warmly, referring to him as a "dear friend" and expressing his pleasure in maintaining the tradition of New Year discussions.

"I am sincerely delighted to greet you and to have the opportunity to discuss, as is our good tradition at the start of the year, to review the past and outline new plans for developing the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China,” Putin stated.

Shared Vision and Principles of Partnership

The Russian leader echoed Xi's view that the collaboration between Moscow and Beijing is built on a foundation of shared national interests and a mutual understanding of major power dynamics. Putin emphasized that the partnership is rooted in principles of friendship, trust, equality, mutual benefit, and support.

"These are self-sufficient ties, unaffected by internal political factors or global trends,” Putin said. "Their comprehensive strengthening aligns with the development goals of both nations and aims to enhance the well-being of our peoples.”

Milestones and Economic Growth

Putin highlighted 2023 as a productive year for bilateral relations. He noted the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the initiation of cross-cultural exchange programs, and significant meetings during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana and the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Despite external challenges, trade between the two countries reached record levels. Russian data indicated a seven percent increase in trade turnover during the first 11 months of 2024, surpassing $220 billion, while Chinese statistics put the annual figure at nearly $245 billion.

"China is our primary trading partner, and Russia now ranks fifth among China's trade counterparts," Putin noted.

Energy and High-Tech Cooperation

The energy sector remains a cornerstone of the partnership. China is Russia's largest energy consumer, and Russia leads in supplying China with oil and natural gas. Putin mentioned a key December 2024 agreement: a roadmap for advanced nuclear technologies, including fast neutron reactors and a closed nuclear fuel cycle, which he described as the future of atomic energy.

Joint projects extend beyond energy to industries such as transport, agriculture, and manufacturing, with significant progress in humanitarian exchanges. Putin also informed Xi about plans to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in World War II this year.

A Model for International Relations

The October 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan marked the last in-person meeting between Putin and Xi. At that time, both leaders underscored the unprecedented level of their nations' relations, which they described as a model for how countries should collaborate in today's world.

Xi praised the resilience of Sino-Russian ties over the past decade, highlighting their ability to withstand global uncertainties and achieve extraordinary depth and scope.

The virtual meeting reaffirmed their commitment to advancing this strategic partnership, showcasing the strength of their alliance in a multipolar world.

Xi Jinping (born 15 June 1953) is a Chinese politician who has been the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and thus the paramount leader of China, since 2012. Since 2013, Xi has been serving as the seventh president of China. As a member of the fifth generation of Chinese leadership, Xi is the first CCP general secretary born after the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

