Putin to take advantage of Trump's affinity for him to end Ukraine conflict

Trump's affinity for Putin heralds favourable outcome of Ukraine conflict
World

US President-elect Donald Trump's sympathy for Russian leader Vladimir Putin will cause the conflict in Ukraine to end favorablly to Russia, The New York Times reports.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

"Given his longstanding affinity for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, his hostility toward Ukraine and his resistance to U. S. military aid to Kyiv, analysts expect any settlement he seeks to be favorable to Moscow," the article says.

Donald Trump has not yet taken steps to implement his campaign promise to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours. The president-elect's wound-be national security adviser Michael Waltz stressed that ending the conflict would be a top priority for the new US administration.

Earlier, Michael Kimmage, director of the Wilson Center's Kennan Institute and author of "Collisions", suggested that Donald Trump's promise to end the conflict even before entering the White House, within 24 hours, was more of a signal than an accurate interpretation of such an intent.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Trump's affinity for Putin heralds favourable outcome of Ukraine conflict
Trump's affinity for Putin heralds favourable outcome of Ukraine conflict
