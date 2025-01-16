World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump team ready to ease sanctions pressure on Russia for peace in Ukraine

Trump team develops new strategy of sanctions against Russia for Ukraine peace deal
The administration of US President-elect Donald Trump is working on a new sanctions strategy against Russia.

Representatives of the White House administration consider two main approaches. The purpose of this work is to get Moscow to conclude a peace deal with Ukraine and end the hostilities in the east of the country as quickly as possible.

In the first scenario, the US has already presented "goodwill" measures against Russia. In this scenario, the United States may ease sanctions against Russian oil companies. This may happen should US officials see signs of an imminent end to hostilities in Ukraine. As an option, Washington may issue general licenses or raise the price cap for Russian oil.

In the second scenario, the US may tighten restrictions and increase pressure on the Russian economy. Washington may resort to this leverage to force the Russian authorities to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine "in the coming months."

Economist Vasily Koltashov believes that Donald Trump may soften the restrictive policy, but is unlikely to order the EU to stop the sanctions war against Russia.

Trump is even tougher on Europe and European industry. EU countries will not follow the US to lift their sanctions against Russia. It appears that European leaders will be much more radical than the Americans in the coming five-year period, the economist believes.

Federation Council Senator Andrei Klimov believes that one should not expect the US to lift the anti-Russian sanctions after Trump's inauguration. If the US cools down its passion for sanctions, it would already be progress, the senator believes.

