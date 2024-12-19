World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin: Russia would not deny political asylum to Zelensky if he asked for it

Putin does not mind granting Zelensky political asylum in Russia
World

Russia does not refuse asylum to anyone and may consider granting it to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said his Q&A conference on December 19.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky

"If he, excuse me, suddenly, like a jack-in-the-box, appeared somewhere and said that he would need political asylum — Russia does not refuse anyone,” Putin said.

Putin's comment came in response to a question of whether Russia could grant political asylum to Ukrainian President Zelensky if he asked for it.

This could be possible, the Russian president said noting that Zelensky would most likely seek asylum in Western countries. The West is ready to take Zelensky into its custody, Putin added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Putin: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions
World
Putin: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions
Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia
British journalist Keir Simmons hastily leaves Q&A conference with Putin
Society
British journalist Keir Simmons hastily leaves Q&A conference with Putin Видео 
Popular
Russia takes revenge for general murder as missiles strike SBU's building in Kyiv

On December 20, the Russian Army conducted a massive missile strike on Ukraine. Warehouses caught fire in the vicinity of Boryspil airport near Kyiv

Kyiv wakes up to missile strike as Russian forces hit SBU building
Russia unveils details of latest missile strike on Kyiv
Russia strikes Kyiv in response to ATACMS/Storm Shadow attack on Rostov
Russian fashion model and TV presenter killed in Paris
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise! Guy Somerset The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine shells city in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
Ukraine shells city in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
Last materials
Ukraine shells Rylsk in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
Russian celebrity killed in Paris
Russia unveils details of latest missile strike on Kyiv
Kyiv wakes up to missile strike as Russian forces hit SBU building
Putin does not mind granting Zelensky political asylum in Russia
British journalist Keir Simmons hastily leaves Q&A conference with Putin
Putin on last three years of his life: 'I hardly ever laugh anymore'
Putin: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions
Putin: Russia has not suffered defeat in Syria
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.