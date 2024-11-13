Moscow responds to NATO's calls for conflict in Ukraine to continue in 2025

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the allies would continue helping Ukraine to prepare the country for the continuation of the conflict with Russia in 2025. The North Atlantic Alliance should adjust itself to "changes in Ukraine's needs" and the situation on the battlefield.

The US Secretary of State made such statements amid reports about North Korean troops fighting Ukrainian forces on the front lines. Blinken also called on the allies to "respond harshly".

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who supports the idea of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, calls for the continuation of the "bloody massacre," Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry said, RIA Novosti reports.

"This is not a call for de-escalation of the crisis, not a call for peace talks or for a political and diplomatic way of resolving the situation. This is a call for the continuation of the bloody massacre," Zakharova noted.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv has received more than $100 billion from Western partners. According to Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak, on November 13 alone, the amount of financial assistance from the West amounted to $1.35 billion.

Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova (born 24 December 1975) is a Russian politician who serves as the director of the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. She has been the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation since 2015. She has a degree of Candidate in Historical Sciences, the Russian equivalent of a PhD.

