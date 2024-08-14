World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Collapse of Zelensky's regime is only a matter of time – Russian Foreign Ministry

The collapse of the regime that emerged in Ukraine during the rule of President Volodymyr Zelensky is only a matter of time, as it cannot exist without the support of the West, Russian Foreign Ministry official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, CC BY-SA 3.0

"It is obvious that the rotten at the core regime of the Kyiv usurpers is based solely on the financial support of the West. Its collapse is only a matter of time,” she said in a comment that was posted on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine fails to achieve its goal in Kursk

Ukraine has failed to achieve its goal of distracting the Russian Armed Forces from Donbass by invading the Kursk region, Maria Zakharova also wrote.

"The Zelensky regime has failed to achieve its main goal — to distract the Russian Armed Forces from Donbass," the press secretary of the Foreign Ministry said.

