Recep Erdogan threatens to send Turkish troops to Israel

Erdogan warns Netanyahu: Turkish troops may enter Israel

Turkish troops may enter Israel the same way they entered Nagorno Karabakh and Libya, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mikhail Klimentyev / Russian Presidential Press And Information Office / TASS

According to the politician, the West should put pressure on Israel on the Gaza Strip issue to force Jerusalem to stop the bloodshed.

"Nothing is impossible. We just need to be strong to take such steps," Erdogan said.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz compared the Turkish president to former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and recalled his fate.

"Erdogan follows in Saddam Hussein's footsteps and threatens to attack Israel. He just needs to remember what happened there and how it all ended," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

On July 27, the village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights was shelled. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) blamed the attack on the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Foreign Minister of Israel Israel Katz said that the Jewish State was close to a full-scale war with Lebanon and Hezbollah. At the same time, the Lebanese group rejected Israel's accusations of the attack.

Later, the Israeli Foreign Ministry demanded the withdrawal of the Shiite movement Hezbollah from the territory, calling it the last chance to prevent a war with Lebanon.

The military cabinet then authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant to choose the format and time of the response to the attack on the Golan Heights. On July 29 at night, Israel launched artillery shells at 15 populated areas in Lebanon.