Three Ukrainian military commanders arrested for losing part of Kharkiv region


Three former commanders of brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were detained on charges of inaction, the State Bureau of Investigation of the republic said. According to the investigation, the high-ranking military personnel failed to ensure the proper defense of the Kharkiv region in May 2024.


Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/


The former commanders of the Kharkiv operational-tactical group, the 125th separate territorial defense brigade and the 415th separate rifle battalion of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade contributed to the loss of part of the territory of the Kharkiv region in May 2024 through careless attitude to military service.

The names of the military officials have not been revealed. Yet, according to RBC-Ukraine, it goes about Yuriy Galushkin, Artur Gorbenko and Ilya Lapin, a brigadier general, lieutenant general and colonel, respectively.

According to the investigation, the detainees "violated the requirements of combat regulations when preparing defensive lines."

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
