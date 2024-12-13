World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky asks for more Patriot missiles as Russia hits Ukrainian energy system very hard

Zelensky wants more Patriot air defense systems after Russia's major missile strike
Incidents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's December 13 attack on the country's energy sector was one of the largest during the entire period of the conflict.

Patriot air defense system
Photo: armed.mapn.ro by MApN, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Patriot air defense system

"One of the largest strikes on our energy sector," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also called on the world for a "strong response" and said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine needed more Patriot systems.

The Russian military launched a massive strike on Ukrainian energy facilities in response to Ukraine's attack on the airfield in Taganrog with ATACMS missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the goals of the strike were achieved, all targets were hit.

In the morning of December 13, explosions thundered in Kyiv, Odessa, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions of Ukraine. The attack triggered emergency power outages and interruptions in water supplies.

Five of Ukraine's nine nuclear reactors reduced their capacity due to morning missile attack, the IAEA says.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the strikes were only aimed at military and energy facilities in Ukraine, as well as their associated infrastructure.

Details

The MIM-104 Patriot is a mobile interceptor missile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the primary such system used by the United States Army and several allied states. It is manufactured by the U.S. defense contractor Raytheon and derives its name from the radar component of the weapon system. The AN/MPQ-53 at the heart of the system is known as the "Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target," which is a backronym for "Patriot". In 1984, the Patriot system began to replace the Nike Hercules system as the U.S. Army's primary high to medium air defense (HIMAD) system and the MIM-23 Hawk system as the U.S. Army's medium tactical air defense system. In addition to these roles, Patriot has been given a function in the U.S. Army's anti-ballistic missile (ABM) system. As of 2016, the system is expected to stay fielded until at least 2040.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Now reading
Chechen President Kadyrov reports third drone attack on republic
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov reports third drone attack on republic Видео 
Russia launches 120 missiles and Geran UAVs to hit Ukraine's critical energy facilities
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia launches 120 missiles and Geran UAVs to hit Ukraine's critical energy facilities Видео 
Video shows aftermath of Israel's massive strikes on Syrian navy
Hotspots and Incidents
Video shows aftermath of Israel's massive strikes on Syrian navy Видео 
Popular
Ukrainian special services eliminate designer of top level Russian cruise missiles

Mikhail Shatsky, deputy chief designer of Mars Bureau, chief of the bureau's software department, was killed in Moscow. Shatsky took part in the works to upgrade the Kh-59 cruise missiles to the Kh-69 level

Chief engineer of top level Russian cruise missiles killed in Moscow
Perfect rotating ice circles appear on water surface in Novgorod region
Perfect circles of ice seen rotating on water surface of Russian rivers
Kash Patel wants to investigate Zelensky's spending of US taxpayer money
Ukrainian drones strike Chechnya for the third time
The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone Andrey Mihayloff
Ukrainian government wants all refugees back home soon, but they don't
Medvedev: If Anglo-Saxons want to set Russia ad China apart, they will fail
Polish official says reconstruction of Ukraine may begin in second half of 2025
Polish official says reconstruction of Ukraine may begin in second half of 2025
Last materials
Russia launches 120 missiles and Geran UAVs to hit Ukraine's critical energy facilities
Chief engineer of top level Russian cruise missiles killed in Moscow
Dmitry Medvedev conveys personal message from Putin to Chinese leader
Kash Patel wants to know how Zelensky spent US taxpayer money
Chechen President Kadyrov reports third drone attack on republic
Perfect rotating ice circles appear on water surface in Novgorod region
Ukraine wants refugees to return from Germany, but refugees don't
Works to restore Ukraine may begin as early as in second half of 2025
Russia to launch another Oreshnik at Ukraine following ATACMS missile strike
Ukraine gives order to get ready for upcoming surrender of five cities in DPR
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.