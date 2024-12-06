World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: Situation with invasion of Kursk region to be resolved soon

Kremlin says Ukrainian troops have a little time left to spend in Russia's Kursk
Incidents

The situation with the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region of Russia is close to a denouement, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the Kremlin representative, the situation in the region will definitely be normalized. At the same time, Peskov did not give an assessment of the military situation in the Kursk region, nor did he specify what time frame he was talking about.

"Time will tell us how close [the denouement is]," he said.

Reports of very intense fighting in the Kursk direction appeared the day before, on December 5.

The fighting with Ukrainian formations in the region has been going on for four months already. Ukraine invaded Russia's Kursk region on August 6. It was reported that the Russian military managed to liberate about half of the territory of the Kursk region that the Ukrainian troops had occupied.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458. During World War II, the territory of Kursk Oblast was occupied by German troops from the autumn of 1941 until the summer of 1943. The Battle of Kursk, which was one of the major battles of World War II, took place in the region between 5 July 1943 and 23 August 1943. In August 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk Oblast during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine resulting in a small part of the oblast becoming under Ukrainian occupation. Kursk Oblast is bordered by Bryansk Oblast to the north-west (border length: 120 km (75 mi)), Oryol Oblast to the north (325 km (202 mi)), Lipetsk Oblast to the north-east (65 km (40 mi)), Voronezh Oblast to the east (145 km (90 mi)), Belgorod Oblast to the south (335 km (208 mi)), and Sumy Oblast of Ukraine to the west (245 km (152 mi)).

