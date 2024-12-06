Kremlin: Situation with invasion of Kursk region to be resolved soon

The situation with the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region of Russia is close to a denouement, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin representative, the situation in the region will definitely be normalized. At the same time, Peskov did not give an assessment of the military situation in the Kursk region, nor did he specify what time frame he was talking about.

"Time will tell us how close [the denouement is]," he said.

Reports of very intense fighting in the Kursk direction appeared the day before, on December 5.

The fighting with Ukrainian formations in the region has been going on for four months already. Ukraine invaded Russia's Kursk region on August 6. It was reported that the Russian military managed to liberate about half of the territory of the Kursk region that the Ukrainian troops had occupied.

Details

In August 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk Oblast during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine resulting in a small part of the oblast becoming under Ukrainian occupation.


