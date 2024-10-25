Man shouts that he hates people and goes on stabbing spree at St. Petersburg supermarket

Six people were injured in a stabbing attack at a hypermarket in St. Petersburg. One of the victims is in serious condition.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Johnragla, CC BY-SA 3.0

The attacker was detained. The man was identified as a 44-year-old Yuri A. He is registered in the building located near the Okay hypermarket, where the attack took place.

The man was shouting that he hated people. According to preliminary information, Yuri A. may have used drugs before the attack. One of the customers managed to knock the attacker down and neutralise him.

Before attacking people, Yuri A. was throwing bottles of champagne at customers, an eyewitness to the attack said, Fontanka reports.