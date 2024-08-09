World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
PMC Wagner Commanders Council: We will stand for Russia to the last drop of our blood

PMC Wagner fighters: We will fight for Russia in Kursk to the last drop of our blood
The Council of Commanders of private military company Wagner published a statement on the crisis in the Kursk region. The statement appeared in Wagner Unloading Telegram channel that PMC commanders use for interaction purposes. The fighters are ready to repel the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

PMC Wagner fighters: We will fight for Russia in Kursk to the last drop of our blood
The publication says that from the very first day and from the first combat mission, Wagner fighters had only one goal — to defend the interests of the country, help it prosper and protect the people.

"And we are ready to stand by our word to the last drop of our blood. Our forces are ready to come to the aid of the Motherland and join into combat formations at the first call, as always," the statement from the PMC Wagner commanders council said.

RTVI earlier reported citing a PMC fighter that Wagner group members arrived in the Kursk region from Mali. Military correspondent Yegor Guzenko, who is close to the PMC, confirmed such reports.

On Thursday, August 8, it was reported that PMC Wagner fighters were already in the Kursk region. It goes about the fighters who joined the Akhmat special forces unit under the leadership of former PMC commander with call sign Ratibor.

It was also reported that units of the African Corps, the recruitment point of which is located in the Krasnodar region in Southern Russia, would be sent to the Kursk region as well.

Andrey Mihayloff
Dmitry Sudakov
