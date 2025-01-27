Honduras Convenes CELAC Leaders as Trump celebrates easy win against Colombia

Honduras Convenes CELAC Leaders to Address US Migration Policy after Trump Pressures Colombia

On January 30, Honduras is gathering the heads of state of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to develop a collective stance on US migration policy following what is being described as former President Donald Trump's victory over Colombia.

Photo: X / The White House by White House press service, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US migrants handcuffed and chained as they walk towards military planes

The United States is celebrating what it sees as an easy win against Colombia, which, after initially refusing to accept deported Colombian nationals, "quickly agreed to all of Trump's conditions” regarding their deportation.

Previously, Colombian President Gustavo Petro had refused to allow a plane carrying deported Colombians to land, citing their treatment in handcuffs as degrading and inhumane.

"You may use your economic power and arrogance to attempt a coup, as you did with Allende. But I will die within the bounds of my law. I resisted torture, and I will resist you," Petro declared.

However, within an hour, Petro reversed course, ordering a presidential plane to collect the deportees.

Colombia Lacks Experience in Standing Up to the US

During that brief hour, former US President Donald Trump announced via social media the imposition of 25% tariffs on Colombian oil, coffee, and flowers, along with sanctions targeting Colombian officials, members of Petro's party, and their families and allies.

These measures were supported by Colombian-Americans who had already legalized their status in the US Florida Congressman Carlos Giménez, representing the largest Colombian community in the US, declared that his constituents completely rejected Petro's decisions. Petro's actions also faced criticism within Colombia. Medellín Mayor Fico Gutiérrez accused the president of jeopardizing relations with a "strategic ally,” adding that Petro's "arrogance” was punishing the entire country and could lead to Colombia's isolation.

Shortly afterward, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt announced that the US and Colombia had reached an agreement for the "unlimited reception" of deportees, and the trade tariffs were revoked.

This incident with Colombia marks the first instance of the Trump administration leveraging economic tools to achieve geopolitical aims in what the US has long considered its "backyard."

Latin America Reacts with Shock, but Focuses on Moving Forward

The forced return of their citizens will deal a severe blow to Latin American countries, not only through the loss of export revenue but also by eliminating remittances from migrants. The returnees will put pressure on local labor markets and could worsen crime rates. It's also worth noting that a 25% tariff increase on Colombian coffee or oil might not have significantly raised US prices-other suppliers in Latin America would eagerly step in to fill the gap, eliminating Colombia as a competitor.

It is unlikely that CELAC will adopt a unified response to Trump's migration policies beyond expressing concern and condemning human rights violations.

However, this situation presents an opportunity for the region to rethink its approach to cooperation with the US and strive for greater independence. Brazil, as part of BRICS, will likely strengthen its influence, with more nations from the region joining the bloc to free themselves from American neocolonialism and improve living standards at home.

As the saying goes, being a friend of the US is often worse than being its enemy. Russia, for instance, has long distanced itself from friendship with Washington, and today the US has no leverage over Moscow in trade wars.

Details

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) is a bloc of Latin American and Caribbean states, consisting of 33 countries, and has five official working languages. It is seen as an alternative to the Organization of American States (OAS), and includes all OAS member states (except the United States and Canada) plus includes the nation of Cuba. Initially proposed on February 23, 2010, at the Rio Group–Caribbean Community Unity Summit, CELAC is seen as the successor of the Rio Group and the Latin American and Caribbean Summit on Integration and Development (CALC). CELAC was created to deepen Latin American integration and to reduce hegemony within the politics and economics of the region. The date of creation was on December 3, 2011, in Caracas, Venezuela, with the signing of the Declaration of Caracas.

