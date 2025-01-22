Remains of liberal world gather in Davos to assess their anti-Trump capabilities

The once-influential World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos may have convened for the last time this year, as it lacked both prominent guests and global initiatives.

Photo: World Economic Forum 2017 by U.S. Embassy Bern, Switzerland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ World Economic Forum in Davos

Trump Dominates Davos Without Attending the WEF

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 23. This year the forum is devoted to "Cooperation in the Age of Intelligence," and focuses on five key areas:

1. Rethinking economic growth;

2. Industry in the age of intelligence;

3. Investing in people;

4. Protecting the planet;

5. Restoring public trust in elites.

The first and last points highlight a deep crisis among liberal globalists.

An underlying topic is: "Trump and what to do about him?"

The first day of the forum was dedicated to first impressions after President Trump's inauguration. According to organizers, sessions focused on U. S. politics and economics are fully booked, overshadowing climate protection discussions.

Globalists are attempting to decide whether to unite against Trump or align with his agenda. Behind the scenes, the context differs significantly from public statements.

President Trump will not attend in person but will deliver a video address on the final day, dismissing previously prioritized WEF topics such as climate change mitigation, barrier-free trade, and support for Ukraine. He has already withdrawn the U. S. from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization, and plans to impose trade tariffs on all countries with trade surpluses with the U. S. Additionally, he is suspending all foreign aid pending an audit.

Globalists Still Pose Challenges for Trump

Russia is not represented in Davos, nor are leaders from China, India, or Brazil, who traditionally attended. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only head of government from the G7 countries present at the event.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that today's world "is still almost as interconnected as before, but it has also begun to fracture along new lines."

"The unified world order we envisioned 25 years ago has not become a reality," she added. Instead, we have entered a new era of intense geostrategic competition. We will need to work together to avoid a global race for survival," Von der Leyen said.

Liberals may still challenge Trump, but a clear leader has yet to emerge.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived and will speak in person. Last year, he was a star at the WEF, receiving numerous promises of assistance, but this time he will be told to prepare for peace.

AI: The Announced Race for World Domination

According to the WEF's annual survey, 23% of participants consider armed conflict the number one risk in the world this year. Extreme weather events ranked second, geoeconomic confrontation third, and misinformation fourth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) does not fit into the global agenda, as only Microsoft sent its CEO to Davos among the seven largest U. S. tech companies, while five (X*, Meta*, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet) abstained. Moreover, the outgoing Biden administration introduced global export controls on AI chips last week, excluding 18 countries, prompting protests from tech giants like Huida Electronics and Oracle. From now on, competition in this sector will be fierce; whoever wins will dominate wars and govern the world.

*- extremist organization, banned in Russia.