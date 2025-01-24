Donald Trump: USA will soon develop super-hypersonic missiles

Trump reiterated his accusations against Russia of stealing designs for the "super-duper" missile during the Obama presidency and announced the imminent arrival of U.S. "super-hypersonic missiles."

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuronetwork PrSM missile

In an interview with Fox News, U. S. President Donald Trump accused Russia of stealing designs for American hypersonic missiles during Barack Obama's presidency.

"Russia stole the design, they got it from us," Trump said. "Some bad person gave them the design," he continued, without specifying any details. The U.S. will soon develop “super-hypersonic missiles” that are “which is even a step better," he added.

The Republican added that the design was allegedly stolen during Obama's presidency.

In May 2020, Trump first announced the development of a U.S. "super-duper” hypersonic missile, claiming it would travel 17 times faster than the world's fastest missile and have a range of 1,600 km (1,000 miles). According to CNN, the weapon was tested in March 2020, reaching speeds 17 times faster than sound.

In the fall of 2023, Trump again accused Russia of stealing designs for the "super-duper” missile. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U. S. has not achieved significant progress in hypersonic missile development over the past 60 years. The project remains in its early stages, with an operational missile not expected for at least another decade.

At the time, the Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims, stating that "no one could imagine" the US could have such a weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the country's cutting-edge weaponry, including the hypersonic missiles Kinzhal and Avangard, during his address to the Federal Assembly in 2018. Three years later, he announced the completion of tests for the Zircon hypersonic missile system. Last fall, Putin revealed the first deployment of the advanced ballistic missile Oreshnik in a non-nuclear hypersonic configuration during operations in Ukraine. He stated that the weapon had already entered mass production.

Details

A hypersonic weapon is a weapon capable of travelling at hypersonic speed, defined as above Mach 5, or above 5 times the speed of sound. Below Mach 1, weapons would be characterized as subsonic, and above Mach 1, as supersonic. Typical Low Earth Orbit atmospheric re-entry speed is Mach 25. At such speed, the molecules of the atmosphere disassociate into a plasma which makes control and communication difficult.

