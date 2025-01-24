World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Donald Trump: USA will soon develop super-hypersonic missiles

USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
World

Trump reiterated his accusations against Russia of stealing designs for the "super-duper" missile during the Obama presidency and announced the imminent arrival of U.S. "super-hypersonic missiles."

PrSM missile
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuronetwork
PrSM missile

In an interview with Fox News, U. S. President Donald Trump accused Russia of stealing designs for American hypersonic missiles during Barack Obama's presidency.

"Russia stole the design, they got it from us," Trump said. "Some bad person gave them the design," he continued, without specifying any details. The U.S. will soon develop “super-hypersonic missiles” that are “which is even a step better," he added. 

The Republican added that the design was allegedly stolen during Obama's presidency.

In May 2020, Trump first announced the development of a U.S. "super-duper” hypersonic missile, claiming it would travel 17 times faster than the world's fastest missile and have a range of 1,600 km (1,000 miles). According to CNN, the weapon was tested in March 2020, reaching speeds 17 times faster than sound.

In the fall of 2023, Trump again accused Russia of stealing designs for the "super-duper” missile. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U. S. has not achieved significant progress in hypersonic missile development over the past 60 years. The project remains in its early stages, with an operational missile not expected for at least another decade.

At the time, the Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims, stating that "no one could imagine" the US could have such a weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the country's cutting-edge weaponry, including the hypersonic missiles Kinzhal and Avangard, during his address to the Federal Assembly in 2018. Three years later, he announced the completion of tests for the Zircon hypersonic missile system. Last fall, Putin revealed the first deployment of the advanced ballistic missile Oreshnik in a non-nuclear hypersonic configuration during operations in Ukraine. He stated that the weapon had already entered mass production.

Details

A hypersonic weapon is a weapon capable of travelling at hypersonic speed, defined as above Mach 5, or above 5 times the speed of sound. Below Mach 1, weapons would be characterized as subsonic, and above Mach 1, as supersonic. Typical Low Earth Orbit atmospheric re-entry speed is Mach 25. At such speed, the molecules of the atmosphere disassociate into a plasma which makes control and communication difficult.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
World
USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
Denmark to lose not only Greenland, but Faroe Islands as well
Europe
Denmark to lose not only Greenland, but Faroe Islands as well
Popular
Russia needs to take advantage of the moment as Trump dives into abyss of unknown

With Donald Trump in power, the United States is poised to grow weaker. Russia may get good chances to secure strategic victories, including what some analysts call a "second Yalta peace conference"

Trump too weak to tell Russia what kind of world it wants
Trump warns Russia of big problems for rejecting Ukraine peace deal
Donald Trump: Putin's refusal to conclude Ukraine peace deal will destroy Russia
Ghostly North Korean military equipment spotted in Russia's Kursk region
New weapons for the Russian Army in 2025: Submarines, bombers and combat icebreakers
2025. What to expect? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Daria Aslamova Trump unveils ambitious Stargate AI project to dominate the world Lyuba Lulko
Neue Zürcher Zeitung: Ukrainian defense in Donbas falling apart
Remains of liberal world gather in Davos to assess their anti-Trump capabilities
Syria terminates 49-year investment agreement with Russia to manage Port of Tartus
Syria terminates 49-year investment agreement with Russia to manage Port of Tartus
Last materials
2025. What to expect?
Ukraine launches over 120 drones targeting Russian regions
Japan wants to sign peace treaty with Russia after 70 years of deadlock talks
USA develops super-hypersonic missiles, Trump says
Kremlin refuses to refer to Ukraine conflict talks as 'deal'
Kai Madison Trump hailed as USA's princess
A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
Unusual North Korean military equipment spotted in Russia's Kursk region
Yura Borisov reacts to his Oscar nomination: 'It's overwhelming!'
Ukrainian defense in Donbas collapses — Neue Zürcher Zeitung
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.