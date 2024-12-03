Moscow responds to Zelensky's insult after he suggested Russia should 'go to three letters'

The insult that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced during his conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was an act of obnoxious behavior, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from Crimea and a member of the Security Committee said.

"With his words, Zelensky showed the whole world the extent of his degradation, rudeness and lack of education. (…) We will respond on the battlefield with the heroism of our fighters and the power of our weapons," Mikhail Sheremet said.

Sheremet believes that it was not out of great intelligence that Zelensky made such a statement. Zelensky insulted Russia due to the lack of moral framework and panic.

The Russian side should not get involved in a verbal skirmish with the Kyiv authorities, the MP added.

The Kremlin responds to Zelensky's insults

Zelensky spoke unflatteringly about Russia on December 2 during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"What should Russia do? Preferably go to hell," he said adding that Kyiv was ready to do everything to end the conflict next year.

(Editor's note: Zelensky's insult can not be literally translated into English. He literally said: "Where should Russia go? Preferably to three letters." This idiom - go to three letters - in Russian literally means "go to hui" (Russian - "idi na hui") and the three-letter word here - hui - is a very rude word that designates the penis).

Commenting on the incident, the Kremlin said that they had not heard the remarks from the head of Ukraine and noted that Russia currently had a "more constructive agenda."

Zelensky wants to invite Russia for the second "peace summit"

Despite his rude statements, the Ukrainian president promised to invite Russia to the second "peace summit."

"We are not abandoning our position. As all leaders wanted, Russia should be at the second summit. We will invite them," Zelensky said.

At the same time, according to him, the event will be based on the discussion of the so-called "peace formula". The final detailed document, which is currently being prepared, will be presented to all participants of the summit.

Meanwhile, Ukraine may need military aid worth about $126 billion for 2025 alone to be able to resist the rapidly financed Russian army on the battlefield, the WSJ said citing a Ukrainian official. This amount is larger than the Russian military budget.

