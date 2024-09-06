Zelensky wants to end conflict with Russia in autumn 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for ending the conflict with Russia this autumn.

The end of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the autumn of 2024 will help restore a "reliable international security order," the Ukrainian president said. Zelensky called on Western partners to jointly contribute to the completion of the conflict.

On September 6, Friday, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany to participate in a meeting with Western colleagues at the US Ramstein Air Base.

Zelensky calls to ignore Putin's red lines

During the meeting, Zelensky called on Kiev's allies to ignore Russia's red lines and let Kiev use long-range weapons to strike Russian territory.

"We need to have these long-range weapons not only on (…) Ukrainian territory, but also on Russian territory," he said during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense.

Notably, this is the first time when Zelensky personally participated in a meeting of defense ministers at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Zelensky arrived in Germany on Friday, September 6. He said that he would meet with US and German defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistorius. He will also hold separate talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

